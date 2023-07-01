Hawan Nasarawa: Emir Bayero pays Sallah homage to gov

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, paid Sallah homage to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf during the traditional Hawan Nasarawa durbar at the Kano Government…

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, paid Sallah homage to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf during the traditional Hawan Nasarawa durbar at the Kano Government House on Friday.

The durbar was attended by hundreds of well-wishers who lined up on the road to welcome the emir, while the state governor and other dignitaries in the state received the emir at the popular Africa House of the government house.

This is the first time the state governor is celebrating Eid as the governor of the state after he was elected in 2023 under the platform of the NNPP.

Earlier, the state governor visited the emir on Thursday at his palace as part of the traditional Hawan Daushe celebrations.

Speaking at the occasion, the emir highlighted the history of the traditional durbar which strengthened ties between the Emirate council and the state government.

He appreciated the state government for its support to the Emirate, calling on the state governor to maintain the good ties between them.

Emir Bayero appreciated the governor for his rapid achievements in the state within a short period.

On his part, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf appreciated the Emirate Council for the peaceful coexistence in the state.

He further highlighted the achievements of his administration within the past few days, adding that they are committed to doing more for the state.

“We have so far received over 1,000 graduates that declared interest to be part of our foreign scholarship and very soon, we will take them to various universities across the world,” he said.

