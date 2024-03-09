Havertz powers Arsenal to Premier League top

Arsenal needed Kai Havertz’s late winner to go top of the Premier League by beating Brentford 2-1 on Saturday. Liverpool’s blockbuster clash against Manchester City…

Liverpool’s blockbuster clash against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday gave the Gunners the chance to edge ahead in the title race.

An eighth consecutive Premier League win took Mikel Arteta’s men one point ahead of Liverpool and two clear of defending champions City.

But they had to overcome a glaring error from Aaron Ramsdale on his return to the Arsenal goal.

All seemed to be going to plan for the home side when Declan Rice continued his fine goalscoring form by heading in Ben White’s cross on 19 minutes.

However, there was a sting in the tale in a moment Ramsdale will want to forget in first-half stoppage time.

The England international was making just his second Premier League start since September as the on-loan David Raya was ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Ramsdale’s lack of match sharpness may have been a factor as he dallied on the ball as his attempted clearance ricocheted off Yoane Wissa into the net.

The Arsenal goalkeeper bounced back after the break to make vital saves from Ivan Toney’s spectacular effort and Nathan Collins’ header.

Havertz then bulleted home a header from another White cross four minutes from time.