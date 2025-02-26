Hassy’s Haven foundation supports cancer patients in Kaduna

Hassy’s Haven Foundation, a non-governmental organization dedicated to supporting indigent female cancer patients, orphans, and widows, has marked its first anniversary with another significant outreach.

The foundation, established in memory of late journalist Hassana Yakubu, commemorated the milestone by extending financial and medical assistance to 55 indigent cancer patients in Kaduna state.

The outreach further reinforced the foundation’s commitment to easing the burden of cancer patients, particularly women battling the disease without adequate resources.

Since its establishment on February 24, 2024, Hassy’s Haven Foundation has recorded several achievements including a medical outreach at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital and provided financial support to 25 indigent female cancer patients at the same hospital.

While 30 patient where also given financial support at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital to support their plight yesterday to mark the foundation anniversary.

Speaking during the anniversary event, the founder, Hussaina Yakubu, emphasized the foundation’s resolve to continue its mission in honor of her late twin sister, Hassana, who succumbed to cancer after an eight-year battle.

“Hassy’s Haven Foundation was born out of my sister’s struggle and resilience. Her dream was to see more women win the fight against cancer, and we are committed to keeping that dream alive,” Yakubu stated.

She called for greater collaboration from individuals, corporate organizations, and government agencies to enhance cancer care and support systems for underprivileged patients.

As part of the anniversary outreach, the newly supported 30 cancer patients received financial aid of N20,000 naira each to support their treatments, essential medications.