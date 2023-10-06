Has the NHRC received over 2m complaints, petitions annually?

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, had said the commission receives over two million complaints and petitions from Nigerians…

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, had said the commission receives over two million complaints and petitions from Nigerians annually.

Ojukwu disclosed this at a media parley in Abuja where he also said the commission would need over 10 million naira to investigate the complaints.

However, if the commission claims to receive over 2 million complaints annually, that would be over 5000 complaints in a day.

Verification

In a bid to verify the number of complaints disclosed by the executive secretary, fact-checkers at Daily Trust visited the commission’s official website and discovered the annual report of 2023 has not been uploaded.

Similarly, other reports on the website were looked into and in 2022, the commission received over 2.3 million complaints,

Speaking with the commission’s spokesperson, Aisha Mohammed, she confirmed that the over 2 million complaints were received at the headquarters in Abuja and its branches in the 36 states including other branches in the FCT.

Aisha added that the 2023 reports have not been uploaded on their website because the year has not come to an end.

She also noted that the over 2 million complaints are a compilation of all kinds of human rights issues being reported.

Conclusion

Based on verifiable information on the commission’s website, fact-checkers at Daily Trust can confirm that the over 2 million complaints disclosed by the executive secretary of the NHRC is accurate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...