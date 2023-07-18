Harvard announces PEBEC secretary as senior fellow

The secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and special adviser to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke…

The secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and special adviser to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, has been appointed as a senior fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government in the United States.

In a letter conveying the appointment, Richard Zeckhauser, at the Institution said Dr Oduwole will be affiliated with the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government from 1 July 2023 through 30 June 2024.

“As PEBEC secretary, Oduwole in partnership with other stakeholders moved Nigeria 39 places in the World Bank’s Doing Business rankings and was twice recognised as a top ten economy in three years for impactful reforms that created a more conducive environment for micro, small and medium sized enterprises to thrive.

“She and her team took the intervention from ideation stage in 2016 and grew it to a national program spanning all arms and levels of government,” a statement from the PEBEC secretariat released in Abuja had said.

Daily Trust reports that Nigeria is currently ranked 131 out of 190 economies in the world on ease of doing business, according to the latest World Bank annual ratings which was last released in 2019 after moving 15 places from 146 in 2018.

Stakeholders in the sector project a further improvement in ranking if the policies of the incoming administration are targeted at driving MSMEs growth through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...