Hardship protest: Tinubu’s speech empty, says Bauchi Gov

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s recent broadcast to Nigerians, saying it failed to address the demands of the protesters.…

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s recent broadcast to Nigerians, saying it failed to address the demands of the protesters.

In the wake of the #EndBadGovernance protests against hunger and poverty in the country, Tinubu had called for calm in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, insisting there was no going back on his policies, especially the removal of fuel subsidy.

But reacting to the broadcast, Governor Mohammed said the President missed an opportunity to yield to what the protesters were agitating for.

The governor spoke on Wednesday during the flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign for the local government election in Bauchi.

He said the Federal Government should stop giving excuses to Nigerians.

He said: “I listened to Mr President’s speech with rapt attention and with all humility and courage, what he said was empty.

“He did not agree with the situation. He did not address the problems and challenges. The problems are not his alone but for all of us leaders from the presidency to the sub-national, down to the local government.

“We can see that the manifestations have different colourations. In the North, it is a very big wake-up call for us to bring good governance and respect for people. There is anger and hunger, we have to address our problems of development.

“The new policy thrust of the Federal Government is not working. They have to understand that and it is their problem and their programme that has caused all these problems, so they have to change.

“I have heard and with regrettable attention some of the ministers of the Federal Government saying that we have been given 70 trucks and 500 and something million, how much did the Federal Government make, and what did they do with it?”