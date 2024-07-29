Hardship protest: Police intensify presence around major spots in Lagos

There is heavy security presence in some major areas of Lagos metropolis ahead of planned protests against the current hardship in Nigeria. Our correspondent observed…

There is heavy security presence in some major areas of Lagos metropolis ahead of planned protests against the current hardship in Nigeria.

Our correspondent observed that three patrol vehicles and a Police Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) with heavily kitted policemen were stationed at the Ojota area of the state on Monday morning.

Similarly, there is heavy security presence at the Ojuelegba, Yaba, Oshodi and parts of the Lagos Island.

Their presence may not be unconnected to the August 1 to 10 planned protest against the current hardship in the land.

The protest, which is themed “End Bad Governance in Nigeria”, is planned on the back of economic hardship and the rising cost of living affecting many citizens.

Meanwhile, the presence of the armed policemen has created tension in the areas.

A senior police officer, who did not want to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the press, told our correspondent that the presence of the policemen in strategic areas was in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

‪The IGP, according to a statement on Sunday by the Force spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had held an emergency meeting with tactical commanders of the Nigeria Police Force to emphasise the principles of professionalism and compliance to the rule of law in managing public demonstrations.

The tactical commanders which comprise leaders of units of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, and Special Protection Unit met at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The IGP, according to Adejobi, reminded the officers that while the right to peaceful protest is a fundamental right, it is crucial that the police ensure these protests do not escalate into violence in light of recent intelligence.