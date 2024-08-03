Harship protest: Police arraign 81 suspected hoodlums in Sokoto

Police authorities in Sokoto have arraigned 81 suspected miscreants arrested in the state during the ongoing nationwide hunger protest. Confirming the development, the Police Public…

Police authorities in Sokoto have arraigned 81 suspected miscreants arrested in the state during the ongoing nationwide hunger protest.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, said 81 suspected miscreants were arrested on Thursday, the first day of the protest.

Rufa’i added that the arrested persons were arraigned before a mobile court on Friday for various offences and convicted same day.

The police spokesperson said additional 28 suspected hoodlums were arrested on Friday at various locations within the state metropolis.

“The first set of miscreants arrested on Thursday have already been arraigned before a mobile court and convicted according to various offences. Those arrested on Friday would also be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

“Police will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anybody that takes laws into his own hand. I am therefore, advising residents to always be law-abiding citizens and go about lawful businesses.”

The PPRO emphasised the need for the residents to remain calm, adding that there were bad elements in society cashing in on the protest to commit serious crimes.

“Our men have been stationed at strategic places across the state capital to ensure that law and order are respected. We will not give any opportunity to criminals to infiltrate the protest to commit crimes,” he added.