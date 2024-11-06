Harris won’t speak to supporters until tomorrow, says campaign

The campaign of Democratic Presidential Candidate, Kamala Harris, has said she would not address supporters on election night, as the path to the White House narrowed for her.

“We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet,’’ Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said in the early hours of Wednesday.

“We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted. That every voice has spoken. So you won’t hear from the vice president tonight. But you will hear from her tomorrow,’’ he added.

As the last day of voting got underway on Tuesday, Harris had said she would have dinner with family at her Washington residence before joining an election watch party at nearby Howard University.

The historically black college she attended.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be getting closer to a return to the White House, after U.S. broadcasters called the battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia for the Republican. (dpa/NAN)