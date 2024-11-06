✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Harris calls Trump, concedes election

Vice President Kamala Harris has conceded defeat in the U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump in a Washington speech.

Harris, who was bidding to become the first female president, told supporters that she had spoken to Trump and congratulated him.

“Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory. While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled this campaign,” she said.

Trump was able to regain the White House after securing victories in the key swing states of North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, U.S. broadcasters projected earlier on Wednesday. (dpa/NAN)

