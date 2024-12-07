Harmattan: Urgent need to guard against fire outbreaks

The harmattan season is upon us once again, bringing with it its characteristic dry winds, dusty atmosphere, and a sharp drop in humidity. While it is a natural phenomenon, harmattan also ushers in a period of heightened fire risks, often leading to devastating losses of life, property, and livelihoods across Nigeria. In recent weeks, we have witnessed fire outbreaks in Kwara, Yobe, Taraba and Delta with valuable worth billions of naira destroyed.

The urgent need to take proactive measures against fire outbreaks during this season cannot be overstated. Harmattan’s dry and windy conditions create the perfect environment for fires to ignite and spread rapidly. A single spark from a discarded cigarette butt, an unattended cooking fire, or faulty electrical wiring can escalate into an inferno in seconds. This year’s season, predicted to be particularly harsh due to changing climate patterns, demands that individuals, communities, and authorities alike take action to mitigate fire risks.

Historically, Nigeria has faced significant fire outbreaks during harmattan, especially in densely populated urban areas and markets. For instance, the tragic fires that gutted major markets in Lagos, Kano, and Onitsha in recent years have left thousands of traders in financial ruin.

Similarly, residential areas are not spared, as infernos during harmattan often consume homes built with flammable materials. Unfortunately, the root causes of these incidents often stem from neglect: poor adherence to fire safety regulations, inadequate fire response systems, and a lack of public awareness. The absence of functional fire hydrants in many cities, coupled with insufficiently equipped fire services, exacerbates the situation. This pattern of neglect needs to change if we are to prevent further tragedies.

Preventing fire outbreaks during harmattan requires a multi-pronged approach involving individuals, communities, and government agencies. The government and media organisations must ramp up fire safety education. Simple measures such as safely storing flammable materials, ensuring proper electrical wiring, and never leaving open flames unattended can significantly reduce fire risks.

Local governments should conduct regular fire safety audits in markets, ensuring that traders adhere to regulations. Fire extinguishers, emergency exits, and clear passageways should be mandatory in all markets. State and federal governments must prioritize equipping fire services with modern tools, adequate water supply systems, and well-trained personnel. Investment in fire trucks, hydrants, and early warning systems is essential. Community-based fire prevention committees can play a crucial role in creating awareness and monitoring risky behaviors.

Residents should also have access to emergency response numbers and basic firefighting tools. Lawmakers must enact and enforce stricter fire safety regulations. Penalties for negligence that lead to fire outbreaks should be clearly defined and consistently applied.

While institutional efforts are critical, individuals also have a role to play. Nigerians must prioritise safety in their homes and workplaces. Properly extinguishing fires, avoiding overloading electrical circuits, and ensuring that fire extinguishers are readily available can save lives and property. Harmattan may be a natural occurrence, but its risks can be managed through collective vigilance and responsibility. Fire outbreaks during harmattan are not inevitable; they are preventable. However, achieving this requires concerted effort from all stakeholders. As the season progresses, let us remember that every action taken towards fire safety today can prevent a disaster tomorrow. The time to act is now.

Donald Ifedayo, a public affairs analyst wrote from Abuja