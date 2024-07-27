✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Hardship: Zamfara Forum Pulls Out of Protest, Cites Lack of Leadership

The Zamfara Indigenes Enlightenment Forum (ZIEF) has announced its withdrawal from the hunger protest due to “a lack of visible leadership to guide the nationwide…

nlc rally in abuja
NLC members protesting againsts cost of living crisis at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja yesterday

The Zamfara Indigenes Enlightenment Forum (ZIEF) has announced its withdrawal from the hunger protest due to “a lack of visible leadership to guide the nationwide demonstration”.

The forum stated that it has become evident that the national protest lacks the necessary structure and organizational framework required to ensure a coordinated, peaceful protest.

“In the absence of clear leadership hierarchy and operational planning, there is a risk that the protest could descend into violence,” said Tanimu Abdullahi, spokesperson of the forum, in a statement on Saturday.

He emphasized the crucial role of effective leadership in maintaining order and addressing any issues that may arise during the protest.

Abdullahi further highlighted the economic challenges faced by Nigerians, noting that the high cost of living has inflicted untold hardship, making it difficult for many to afford basic necessities such as medical bills, rent, and school fees.

“Hundreds of industries have shut down or relocated due to unfavorable economic policies, resulting in widespread job losses. Following extensive deliberations and consultations with stakeholders, the Zamfara Indigenes Enlightenment Forum (ZIEF) decided to withdraw from the upcoming national protest in the best interest of Zamfara State.

“The current lack of visible leadership and clarity of purpose poses a serious risk to the success and safety of the people, particularly in Zamfara State,” Abdullahi emphasized.

He pointed out that lack of coordination could lead to logistical challenges in planning routes, managing crowds, and ensuring safety for both protesters and the general public.

He said when protest objectives are not well-defined, there is a greater chance of it escalating into violence as participants may act on individual frustrations.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories