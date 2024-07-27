Hardship: Zamfara Forum Pulls Out of Protest, Cites Lack of Leadership

The Zamfara Indigenes Enlightenment Forum (ZIEF) has announced its withdrawal from the hunger protest due to “a lack of visible leadership to guide the nationwide…

The Zamfara Indigenes Enlightenment Forum (ZIEF) has announced its withdrawal from the hunger protest due to “a lack of visible leadership to guide the nationwide demonstration”.

The forum stated that it has become evident that the national protest lacks the necessary structure and organizational framework required to ensure a coordinated, peaceful protest.

“In the absence of clear leadership hierarchy and operational planning, there is a risk that the protest could descend into violence,” said Tanimu Abdullahi, spokesperson of the forum, in a statement on Saturday.

He emphasized the crucial role of effective leadership in maintaining order and addressing any issues that may arise during the protest.

Abdullahi further highlighted the economic challenges faced by Nigerians, noting that the high cost of living has inflicted untold hardship, making it difficult for many to afford basic necessities such as medical bills, rent, and school fees.

“Hundreds of industries have shut down or relocated due to unfavorable economic policies, resulting in widespread job losses. Following extensive deliberations and consultations with stakeholders, the Zamfara Indigenes Enlightenment Forum (ZIEF) decided to withdraw from the upcoming national protest in the best interest of Zamfara State.

“The current lack of visible leadership and clarity of purpose poses a serious risk to the success and safety of the people, particularly in Zamfara State,” Abdullahi emphasized.

He pointed out that lack of coordination could lead to logistical challenges in planning routes, managing crowds, and ensuring safety for both protesters and the general public.

He said when protest objectives are not well-defined, there is a greater chance of it escalating into violence as participants may act on individual frustrations.