Hardship: We’re yet to achieve our objectives, protest continues –Convener

Damilola Adenola, one of the conveners of the ongoing hardship protest, has said that protesters are yet to achieve their objectives.

Adenola stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday.

He said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should have come out to the street to address Nigerians if he were concerned about their wellbeing.

However, he dismissed the allegation that they were being sponsored by some politicians.

He said, “The protest is the idea of the economically deprived Nigerians. The protesters are yet to achieve their objectives, which were stated in our charter of demands.

“But one thing we are able to do is to make strong statements and send messages to people in power. They see what people are capable of to express their displeasure. That has kickstarted and it is ongoing. We are waiting for the government to respond to our demands. Before then, the protests will continue.

“We have made the people to see the power of holding the government accountable. This will bring the government to the consciousness that governance is about people. The sponsor of this protest is hunger. It is the economic inequality and deprivation that forced people out.”