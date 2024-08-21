Hardship: We are all hungry, let’s go back to farm, Rep tells Nigerians 

Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Adewunmi Onanuga, has called on Nigerians to embrace farming as part of efforts to reduce hunger and economic hardship.

Onanuga, who is representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo-North federal constituency, said the prevailing hunger in the country affects everyone, including herself.

The two-term Rep, popularly known as IJAYA, said this while responding to questions from newsmen shortly after she flagged off 22km Sagamu-Oko-Ada Road in Sagamu Local Government.

The road project was facilitated by the Deputy Chief Whip as part of her constituency project.

Speaking with newsmen, Onanuga admitted that the fuel subsidy removal has taken tolls on Nigerians, but there’s a need to be more patient with the government.

She pointed out that past Nigerian Presidents failed to remove the fuel subsidy because they’re afraid of the backlash.

Onanuga said “Everybody is hungry, everybody is angry but the truth of the matter is we also have to be strategic in whatever it is that we are doing. A rot of over 20 years cannot be fixed in one year.

“The Subsidy removal has been very hectic on everyone and it’s not as if some people are enjoying it more than the other.

“People are hungry, yes. I’m hungry. It may not look like it but the people in my constituency that are feeling it come back to me and I have to expand myself.

“So, I’m also hungry because when they are hungry I’m hungry and when they are angry, I’m angry. But what is going to be the compromise is how do we move ahead with this. It is for us to be a bit more patient and to go with the flow.

“I have encouraged a lot of people in my constituency to take farming even if it’s in their backyard. Let’s go ahead with that.”

Onanuga said the road project was in fulfillment of her campaign promises.

In his remarks, the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, called on the political class to ensure that they truly represent the interests of the people and make life better for all.

The monarch represented by the Radanuwa of Idado, Sagamu, Oba Oriyomi Soile, lauded the lawmaker for facilitating the much awaited construction of the road.

He said “Our lawmaker has done well and she is making us proud with her intention to ensure that this road which had been in poor state for long is reconstructed for the good of all,” the Akarigbo said.