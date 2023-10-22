Hardship: These challenges are temporary, Tinubu tells Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the current challenges facing Nigeria are temporary. The president said his administration would do its best to make Nigeria’s…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the current challenges facing Nigeria are temporary. The president said his administration would do its best to make Nigeria’s economy better.

The president, however, said the restoration of the country to its rightful place in the comity of nations required sacrifice.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of South West Muslim faithful, led by Rasaki Oladejo in Abuja on Friday.

“We have to believe in one country. We will do our best. Our economy will get better for the benefit of Nigerians. I am very sure of that, and we are putting in the work to ensure that.

“We must guarantee our future. The Almighty Allah will not give us a burden we cannot bear. He has put us here for a purpose. It may look difficult; even rough, but it will get better.

“We avoided it (removing petroleum subsidy) for 40 years. We are all going through the pain now, but for Nigeria not to collapse, we had to remove the subsidy.

“In the history of successful nations, there is nothing more vital than the leadership taking difficult decisions at the right time and for the right reasons. There would have been no money for the sub-nationals,” he said.

Tinubu commended the leaders for their prayers and support, assuring them that his administration would empower the youth with skills and create an enabling environment for them to prosper.

