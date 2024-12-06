Hardship: There are optimistic economic projections for 2025 – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has launched the 2024 Nigeria Economic Report with an assurance that ongoing reforms by the present administration will yield the desired outcome soon.

The Vice Preesident also said the policy interventions of President Bola Tinubu “were already yielding positive results, with more optimistic projections for 2025.”

Shettima disclosed this on Friday during a one-day technical workshop on the Year 2024 Economic Review at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The VP, represented by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, said the report is “a pragmatic synopsis of Tinubu’s bold and impactful strides under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“We are not just compiling statistics but constructing a narrative of economic resilience and strategic transformation. Every data point and every analysis represents our commitment to turning the tide of economic challenges into opportunities for national growth. We are laying the groundwork for sustainable economic development that will create opportunities for every Nigerian,” he added.

Earlier, Minister of Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the Ministry would drive Nigeria’s economic growth with the abundant gas deposits in the country.

“We have 209 trillion cubic feet of gas. Today, if Nigeria takes advantage of this, we will grow our economy to the level that would be envied. Nigeria will take its rightful position in the gas economy in the continent,” he stated.

In her remarks, the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, noted that Nigeria has an untapped creative industry potential.

Musawa said her ministry is the first to focus on transforming creative content into economic opportunity, stressing that the creative industry represents a critical pathway for economic diversification beyond petroleum.