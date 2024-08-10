Hardship: Special prayer holds at Isyaku Rabiu mosque in Kano

Despite the call for the suspension of the planned national prayers that was billed to begin on Saturday, the special prayer session is currently holding…

Despite the call for the suspension of the planned national prayers that was billed to begin on Saturday, the special prayer session is currently holding at the Isyaku Rabiu mosque at Goron Dutse area of Dala Local Government, Kano.

A social media user, Rabiu Sharma, had taken to Facebook to post, “A Quranic recitation from here Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu mosque, Gorondutse, Kano for a prayer for the situation our country is in, may we find solace. Amin.”

Daily Trust reports that a National Prayer session scheduled to begin on Saturday, 10th August at Isyaka Rabi’u’s Mosque, Goron Dutse and across other states but was announced cancelled by one of the organisers due to security reasons.

Recall that the #EndBadGovernance nationwide peaceful protest that started on August 1st, 2024 was marred by a series of violent attacks on public and private properties across some states, resulting in looting, killings and injuries.

Due to the degeneration of the protest, some groups of youths called for a nationwide prayer as an alternative option to seek God’s divine intervention.

The cancellation of the National Prayer was announced in a video clip posted by one of the organisers of the National Prayer, Mubarak Ibrahim Lawan in Kano.

According to him,’’ Kano Commissioner of Police, CP Salman Dogo Garba, and DSS director in the state, Alhassan Muhammad, have alerted us that some evil forces in the country have faithlessly prepared to send some miscreants to penetrate the law-abiding worshippers and use the gathering to their advantage.

“It is suspected that they would lead some youths into looting, shoplifting and freebooting once again as it happened on 1st August, the day the national protest began. Hence we cancel the massive gathering to avert the possible chaotic mayhem in the state.

“We ask the general public to remain in their respective quarters’ mosques and recite as much Qur’an and pray there as scheduled. The prayer goal could be achieved wherever we are as Allah Hears us wherever we are!

‘’I also use this opportunity to ask the general public to be extra vigilant against any infiltration by any stranger who might be carrying some suspicious objects. Let us pray hard for the betterment of the country.’