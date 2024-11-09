Hardship: Prioritise Nigerians’ welfare, Osinbajo tells Tinubu

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to focus on improving Nigerians’ welfare as the country grapples with significant economic challenges.

Speaking at the 2024 Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ) conference, Osinbajo highlighted the urgent need for social welfare programmes and accessible healthcare as Nigerians struggle with rising costs in essentials like food, transportation, and housing.

“The cost of living is overwhelming Nigerians’ hope for survival,” Osinbajo remarked. He emphasised the growing issue of food insecurity, particularly affecting children, and called for stronger support systems to ensure basic needs are met.

SPONSOR AD

Addressing the country’s literacy challenges, especially in the northern region, Osinbajo noted that over 67% of women in northern Nigeria are illiterate.

“A country where half the population is socially and economically disempowered due to illiteracy will find development difficult, if not impossible,” he said.

To tackle this, he stressed the need for large-scale social interventions that address systemic issues, including literacy and economic empowerment.

Reflecting on the theme of the conference, “Dream, Dare, Do,” Osinbajo praised WIMBIZ for exemplifying resilience in pursuing impactful change.

“It’s not just about having dreams or starting enterprises—it’s about resilience and the courage to persevere through challenges,” he said.