Hardship: PFN asks FG to tackle food crisis, declares 40 days prayers

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has urged the federal government to immediately declare war on food insecurity as part of measures to cushion the effects of hardship on the citizenry.

National President of the PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, made this known at the end of the executive meeting of the fellowship yesterday in Abuja, expressing faith that God will lead Nigeria out of its current challenges into prosperity.

He said the PFN has declared 40 days of prayer and fasting to address the hardship facing the country and that the meeting was part of activities of its upcoming 18th biennial conference scheduled to take place in Abuja from February 10 to 14, 2025, with the theme: ‘The Rebirth of a Great Nation: Nigeria is Great’.

“We are mobilising all Pentecostal churches, believers in Christ, charismatic churches and everyone who loves God, to cry out to Him on behalf of our nation. When judgment was pronounced on Nineveh, the king and people cried out for mercy, and God heard their prayers. We believe that the same God who delivered Nineveh is alive and will hear our cry,” Oke said.

He said the 40-day prayer and fasting which would begin on January 6 and end on February 14, will be followed with a national gathering in Abuja, where Pentecostal leaders will come together to pray for mercy upon the nation, government at all levels, and on all Nigerians.

He said, “This period of prayer and fasting is a key aspect of our biennial conference. We believe God will answer our prayers.”

Deputy Vice President of PFN, Arc. John Praise Daniel, highlighted the PFN’s commitment to Nigeria’s peace and progress.