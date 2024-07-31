Hardship: Oyo APC Leaders Sue For Peace, Seek Cancellation Of Protests

Some prominent leaders of the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have appealed to organisers of the nationwide protests scheduled for August…

Some prominent leaders of the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have appealed to organisers of the nationwide protests scheduled for August 1-10 over the state of hardship in the country, to have a rethink.

The leaders, comprising former federal lawmakers made the appeal on Tuesday in Ibadan at a meeting with APC youths and student leaders, together with other critical stakeholders, where they highlighted the pro-youth policies of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration as reasons to lay aside the proposed protests.

Hon. Kazeem Kolawole Raji who briefed journalists on behalf of the party leaders, said the meeting was called to sensitise members of the party on the potential ills of the planned protest, and to discuss the state of the nation.

The meeting which had APC leaders comprising Honourables Muraina Ajibola, Dapo Lam-Adesina, Sunday Adepoju, and Segun Odebunmi reeled out the significant achievements of President Tinubu in his measured response to reposition the nation’s economy.

Among those strides made by the present administration, Hon. Raji said the financial autonomy granted the local government by President Tinubu’s administration was targeted at enabling local government areas to manage funds independently and improve governance and service delivery at the grassroots.

He also highlighted the Student Loan Scheme introduced by the Tinubu administration to provide interest-free loans to students while ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder the Nigerian youths from pursuing higher education.

Raji also drew the attention of the stakeholders to the priority accorded infrastructural development by the administration, noting especially the ambitious Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road Project, Badagry-Sokoto Expressway, alongside many other road projects as well as the extensive national rail network rehabilitation.

“These projects will enhance connectivity, boost economic activities, and create numerous job opportunities for the youth,” Raji stressed.

He also reminded the gathering of the recent assent to the N70,000 New Minimum Wage by President Tinubu to address the rising costs, and improve the standard of living for Nigerian workers.

He said, “This increment aims to enhance the purchasing power of workers and promote a fairer distribution of wealth.”

The group’s spokesman also emphasised the Agricultural Development and Youth Empowerment Initiatives such as the Youth Farm Initiative and the Agricultural Enhancement Programme launched to empower young farmers with training, funding, and resources with a bid to contributing to the nation’s agricultural transformation and food security.

In the same vein, the APC chieftain noted the establishment of more primary healthcare centers, improvement of existing facilities, and introduction of health insurance schemes as part of the administration’s health improvement policy which he said have made quality healthcare accessible and affordable for all Nigerians.

The meeting also delved to the strategic initiative of the federal government in Technology and Innovation, maintaining that President Tinubu’s government was fostering a conducive environment for technological innovation and entrepreneurship through initiatives like the National Innovation Fund and support for tech hubs nationwide.

This, the APC leaders said have been encouraging young innovators to develop solutions for local and global challenges.

Hon. Raji highlighted that President Tinubu met significant challenges upon taking office but is committed to addressing them methodically.

“We are very sympathetic towards the people and we are very aware that things are tough at this time, but we implore our people to give the president more time to put Nigeria back in shape. These things we complain of didn’t happen at once; it was gradual. We are confident Nigeria would be great under President Bola Tinubu,” Raji said.

They urged the youths of Oyo State to recognise these achievements and the genuine efforts of the current administration to improve the lives of all Nigerians.

The APC leaders also encouraged those with grievances or suggestions to communicate such through appropriate channels, assuring that their voices will be heard and issues raised be addressed.