Hardship: Over N570bn released to States – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says his administration has released over N570 billion to the 36 states to expand livelihood support to citizens across the country.

In his nationwide broadcast to Nigerians on Sunday, the President also said his administration had shown its commitment to the youth by setting up the student loan and other youth friendly policies, saying that they should not allowed themselves to be used against the government.

Many Nigerians, especially the youths, have been protesting against the policies of the present administration, asking President Tinubu to reverse his policy on fuel Subsidy.

But in his broadcast, the President said various efforts are ongoing to tame the prevailing hardship in the country, saying, “we have secured $620million under the Digital and Creative Enterprises (IDiCE) – a programme to empower our young people, creating millions of IT and technical jobs that will make them globally competitive.

“These programmes include the 3Million Technical Talents scheme. Unfortunately, one of the digital centres was vandalised during the protests in Kano. What a shame!

“In addition, we have introduced the Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA); the Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA); and the National Youth Talent Export Programme (NATEP).

“Also, more than N570 billion has been released to the 36 states to expand livelihood support to their citizens, while 600,000 nano-businesses have benefitted from our nano-grants. An additional 400,000 more nano-businesses are expected to benefit.

“Furthermore, 75,000 beneficiaries have been processed to receive our N1million Micro and Small Business single-digit interest loans, starting this month. We have also built 10 MSME hubs within the past year, created 240,000 jobs through them and 5 more hubs are in progress which will be ready by October this year.”

The president’s remarks comes after Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State challenged Nigerians to ask their governors how they were spending improved revenue from the federal government.

“Instead of just looking at the federal government, let the people hold every state governor responsible. What are you doing with the improved revenue you are getting? Until every state governor comes back and says we are doing this and that,” Sule had said in an interview last week.