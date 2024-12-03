Hardship: Opposition urged to embrace constructive criticism

The Coalition of Patriotic Democrats (CPD) has called on political opposition in Nigeria to adopt constructive criticism to foster governance and national development rather than resorting to destructive attacks and confrontations.

Speaking during the inauguration of the CPD’s new national executive in Abuja, the National Coordinator and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Ako Atuloma, emphasised the importance of opposition playing a patriotic role in governance.

“Opposition is not about attacking the government at every turn. It should be about offering meaningful, patriotic suggestions. Constructive engagement strengthens democracy and ensures national progress, while antagonism creates division and hinders development,” Atuloma said.

He expressed concern over the increasing trend of post-election disputes and resistance to government initiatives, which he described as obstacles to national unity and growth.

Atuloma highlighted the need to accept election outcomes and shift focus to governance for the collective good.

Atuloma praised former President Goodluck Jonathan as a model of patriotic democracy, citing his constructive relationship with his successor despite losing the 2015 elections.

While acknowledging the hardships Nigerians face, such as high living costs, insecurity, and unmet promises, Atuloma urged citizens and opposition leaders to address these issues through productive dialogue.