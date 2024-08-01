Hardship: Nigerians should ask Governors what they’re doing with improved revenues –Gov Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said that Nigerians should hold state governors to account over the improved allocation from the federation account. Sule…

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said that Nigerians should hold state governors to account over the improved allocation from the federation account.

Sule stated this while answering questions in relation to the planned nationwide protest during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said that people were suffering, urging them to ask their state governors what they were doing with the improved revenues from the federal government.

Sule said, “Most of the time people are looking at some of the hard economic decisions the president has taken. That is his own style. Two decisions taken are bringing these economic reforms.

“One, is the subsidy removal and the second is the floating of the forex. These are the two major policies people keep on complaining about. And people are asking where the money is. The money is there. It is being given to various people and places and coming to the people in different ways.

“That is why I give you an example of what we are doing in Nasarawa. Yes, there is going to be difficulties; but instead of just looking at the federal government let the people hold every state governor responsible. What are you doing with the improved revenue you are getting? Until every state governor comes back and says we are doing this and that.

“President Tinubu doesn’t have land anywhere. The lands belong to the state. He can’t go and do agriculture anywhere, for example. They have already started construction of highways from Badagry to Calabar. The one from Calabar is coming to Abuja and the one from Badagry going to Sokoto State. There are many of them.

“The federal government would continue to do its own part. The same improved revenue the states have seen is the same improved revenue local governments see. The local governments in Nasarawa State when they receive their own after the FEC meeting they are getting 100% increase in their revenue. They used to receive N2.2 billion. Today they receive more than N4 billion. Local governments in Nasarawa do not owe anybody salary. They have some savings.

“In the past they didn’t have savings. From their savings they can now take care of minimum wage. These are the issues. When you dig down into the state to know what they are doing you will know. But when you put a blanket blame to the federal government that the economy is not good, which economy?”