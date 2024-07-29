Hardship: Nationwide Protest Unnecessary – Gov Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has described the nationwide mobilization for protests as unnecessary, ill-timed, and done in bad taste. According to him, in…

According to him, in Kaduna State, they have committed themselves to rebuilding trust and making the state safe and secure.

He said he has directed the Overseer of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, to work closely with the heads of security agencies on a constant review of the security situation and to report to him for prompt and relevant action.

Governor Sani, who disclosed this while addressing stakeholders at a town hall meeting on the state of the nation, admitted that implementation of some federal government policies has been painful.

He said the pains are, however, temporary, adding that protest will not be the solution.

He said President Bola Tinubu is working round the clock to clean up economic mess he inherited from previous administrations.

“The Federal and State Governments have been unrelenting in addressing the nation’s developmental and security challenges. The nationwide mobilization for protests is therefore unnecessary, ill-timed, and in bad taste.

“Just as calls for protests are growing, with many drawing inspiration from the events in several African nations, we cannot ignore our unique context and then proceed to hurt ourselves. Let us narrow things down to our state. We are experienced residents of Kaduna. We have the evidence to guide us. We know the tensions, and we know the history. We know the antecedents of notable ‘protests’ and where they left us in the past. Practically every notable upheaval we have experienced in this state in the last 25 years began as a ‘protest.'”

He said in the last few weeks, some faceless groups have been perfecting plans to stage nationwide protests under the guise of demanding good governance, adding that their strategies and tactics give cause for worry.

He said people involved in genuine struggle or agitation cannot operate like cultists, stressing that there is definitely something sinister about their plans.