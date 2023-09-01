Hardship: Kogi needs economic emergency – Accord guber candidate

Candidate of Accord Party in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, Admiral Jibrin Usman (retd), has called on the Federal Government to come…

Candidate of Accord Party in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, Admiral Jibrin Usman (retd), has called on the Federal Government to come to the aid of the people before it is too late, saying the present administration has failed to take care of its citizens.

Usman also said he is set to take over the reins of the state, disclosing that 10 political parties have collapsed their structures and endorsed his candidacy ahead of the elections.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Usman, a former Chief of Naval Staff, stated that the state of decadence across many critical sectors of the state economy informed his decision to join the race to rescue Kogi.

He said during a recent visit to Kogi East covering 27 districts, “We saw high level of decadence, lack of infrastructure for effective development and we saw that Kogi people are really suffering. There is therefore the need for a paradigm shift. Ours is to rescue our people from Maladministration.”

He called on the Federal Government to come to the aid of the state, saying “the FG should do something drastic about the situation in Kogi and they can give it any economic name. Call it palliative, and they can declare an economic emergency in Kogi State. If not, more people will continue to die even before the election.”

Answering question on whether he was ready to work for consensus to dethrone the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Usman said merger is a good development, but added quickly that 10 political parties have already endorsed him.

He said: “We have all seen the resultant effect of the arrangement between two parties that brought about the present situation. So there is nothing bad about parties merging. It is constitutionally allowed. There is nothing wrong if for instance, my party decided to merge with another party.

“It will interest you to know that 10 political parties have indeed merged with my party and my state party chairman has taken them on board. 10 parties are with me, some are adamant but they have approached me that I should give them more time. This is to tell you that other parties have assessed the capacity of the Accord candidate . All things being equal, I will emerge the Governor of Kogi State,” he said.

