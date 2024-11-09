Hardship: I’m not orgnaising national prayer – Remi Tinubu

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has denied involvement in a proposed National prayer against the prevailing hardship in the country.

The First Lady and the National Security Adviser, (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, are said to be involved in a seven-day prayer against the prevailing situation in the country.

According to a report attributed to the Director-General of the National Prayer Forum, Segun Afolorunikan, Tinubu’s wife and Ribadu are among organisers of the programme entitled ‘Seeking the Intervention of God in Nigeria’s Affairs.’.

SPONSOR AD

According to the report, Afolorunikan said the initiative would be coordinated in alliance with Christian and Muslim religious leaders.

However, Busola Kukoyi, spokesperson to the First Lady, denied the development in a statement on Saturday.

She said, “This is to clarify and inform the general public that the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is not organizing a National Prayer.

“The news making rounds in some conventional and social media platforms are unfounded and misleading. Consequently, anyone who might have come across the purported news of the joint National Prayer for Nigeria should disregard it as false.

“Whilst the First Lady, a Christian and strong advocate of prayer and praying for Nigeria believes that prayer is an act that must be done willingly, conscientiously and correctly, she also believes that praying for Nigeria is the responsibility of every Nigerian, irrespective of religious belief, political affiliation, tribe or tongue.

“Members of the public are advised to verify the authenticity of any news or event involving the First Lady or her Office through Official channels. Kindly be advised accordingly.”