Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has said it is the trust in God and sustained prayers that made the country weather the storms of 2024.

Mohammed, who said this in his New Year message, appealed to the people of Bauchi and Nigerians for patience and perseverance.

“On our part as a government, we will continue to provide palliative items to cushion the effect of the hardship and work towards finding lasting solution to it.”

“In spite of the paucity of funds, we have not relented in our drive towards the provision of infrastructural and Social facilities, especially in the areas of Roads Reconstruction, Mass Housing, Urban Renewal and Education.”

The governor added that Bauchi state government had also recorded significant strides in reviving Agriculture, Economic Empowerment and Youth Development.

He assured that Bauchi state government would continue to improve on its performance and push the frontiers of progress for socio-economic and political development of the state.

“To this end, we will continue to deepen consultation, stake-holding and community engagement which are essential for good governance. This stakeholder ownership will emphasize the rights and obligations of the citizens.”

“We consider it the inalienable right of the people to hold Government accountable to the tax payer. We will also strive to honour the maxim of being our brothers’ keepers and to demonstrate, in word and in deed, that ours is a caring government that recognizes the voter beyond the Election Day.

“I want to assure you that criminals and their collaborators will have no safe haven in Bauchi State. Government will continue to give security Agencies in the State the necessary support to effectively and efficiently deal with security challenges that might arise,” he assured.

Governor Mohammed, therefore, called on the people of Bauchi to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious movements of person or group to security agencies for necessary actions.