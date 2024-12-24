Hardship: Courage now hallmark of lawyers – NBA President

President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Adam Osigwe, SAN, has said in these challenging times, courage has become the hallmark of lawyers who remain steadfast in upholding the rule of law, defending the oppressed and ensuring that justice prevails despite the odds.

He said this at the annual dinner and award night of the Kaduna chapter of the association, with the theme, “Dinner for the Courageous Bar men”.

The programme held in honour of two distinguished members of the noble profession O.I Habeeb SAN, and MI Abubakar, SAN.

He commended the Kaduna branch for its consistent efforts in promoting the rule of law, fostering unity among members, and embracing the welfare of legal practitioners in the branch, stressing that the dinner and award night was a reflection of their hard work, camaraderie and dedication to such principles.

Earlier in his address, Chairman NBA Kaduna branch, Godwin Okoriko Ochai, Esq said, the Kaduna branch stands tall because of exceptional individuals being honored and whose achievements reflects the brilliance, diligence and resilience that Kaduna lawyers are known for.

He said, under his leadership, they fostered an atmosphere of camaraderie and collaboration within the branch , uniting members across diverse backgrounds while commending members of the branch for the support.

In his votes of thanks, Chairman of the dinner and award night committee, who is also the vice chairman of the branch, Nuhu Ibrahim, Esq, appreciated all those who contributed towards the success of the event.

Some of the awardees were Kaduna State Governor Senator Uba Sani, Zamfara State Governor Dauda, Lawal, Mohammed Idris Hon. Minister Federal Ministry of information and national orientation, Director General and CEO VON Mal. Jibrin Baba Ndace, Emir of Kontogora Muhammad Barau Muazu Sarki Sudan kontogora, Kaduna State Chief Justice Hon. MT Aliyu and Hon. Justice Darius Kobo.

Others include Hon. Justice Salami Garba, Naheeb Ibrahim, Mohammad Danjuma Aminu, Sule Shaibu SAN. MI Abubakar SAN, Zainab Aminu Garba, Festus Okoye, Sani Katu SAN, Ibrahim Adamu Esq, Sherrif Nda Sule, MT Mohammed ESQ, OJ Okpawale Esq, Nonye Obi Esq, Oseni T Oyebanji Esq, BT. Dabai Esq, IY wakani Esq Abdulkadir, Hon. Mohammed Ndayebo SAN,, JT Teidi SAN and Olumuyiwa SAN among other Posthumous awards to Maxwell kyong and Yunus Uztaz SAN.