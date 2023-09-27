Happy Maulid

Today is Eidel Maulid in Nigeria. It’s an annual event observed by Muslims to commemorate the birth of the holy Prophet Muhammad, may the peace and blessings of Allah be upon him (PBUH). Muhammad (PBUH), was born to the family of Abdullahi and Aminah on the 12th day of Rabiul Awwal, the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar. This was in 570AD; the period described in Islamic history as the year of elephant. Maulid is recognized as a national holiday in many Muslim-majority countries of the world. The Ottomans officially declared it a public holiday in 1588. To mark the occasion, the day is a public holiday in Nigeria. This year, the date of his birth in the Muslim calendar corresponds with Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Maulid, is the shortened form of the Arabic phrase “Maulid ul-Nabiyyi” meaning “Birth of the Prophet”. The history of this celebration is traced to the early days of Islam when some people from among the immediate generation that succeeded the companions of the Prophet (PBUH), called the Tabi‘un in Islamic literature, began to hold sessions in which poetry and songs composed in honour and praise of Muhammad (PBUH) were recited.

In Nigeria, the day which is often celebrated by adherents of the Muslim Sufi orders is marked with events that include public processions, giving out alms and food to the needy, and inviting people to a feast. Preaching sessions, which are not restricted to a particular time of the day, are also organized. During such sessions, poetry books such as “Qaṣidat ul-Burdah” authored by the famous 13th century Sufi scholar, Imam Busiri and similar books of eulogy that seek to extol the virtues of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are also read and interpreted.

Describing Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Qur’an 33:21 states “Ye have indeed in the Messenger of Allah a beautiful (pattern of conduct) for anyone whose hope is in Allah and the Final Day…” He is an embodiment of all the virtues required by mankind to live a peaceful and prosperous life. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s character perfectly epitomizes honesty, contentment, modesty, kindness, compassion, humility, hospitality, tolerance, courtesy, good neighbourliness, and altruism. His exceptional trustworthiness gave him the name “Al-Ameen” meaning “The Trustworthy”.

Unfortunately, Muslims annually celebrate the birth of the Prophet (PBUH) without his virtues reflecting in them. It’s ridiculous that the annual event would come to pass without many using the day for any positive reflections on his virtuous teachings. The social, economic and moral life lived by today’s Muslims especially in Nigeria generally shows a clear departure from the basic teachings of the Prophet (PBUH). Even the level of intolerance among Muslims in the country contrasts with his ideals. With the abandonment of what Eidel Maulid used to be among orthodox proponents of the event, the day has been reduced to no more than a mere work-free day where no lessons is learnt from the life of the virtuous character celebrated. This is not a good way to celebrate or express love for the Prophet (PBUH), for whose sake the day is marked.

A better way to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet (PBUH) and to also demonstrate sincere love, loyalty and respect for him is to practically emulate his life, which entirely and perfectly epitomises the message of Islam. There’s no better time to emulate the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) than now. In their guidance roles, scholars and religious leaders should emphasize more on issues that unite the Ummah rather than those that seek to disunite them. Hate speech even against fellow Muslims should be avoided while calling on others to practice Islam in accordance with the provisions of the Qur’an and the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH). Allah states in Qur’an 16:125 “Invite (all) to the way of Allah with wisdom and beautiful preaching…” The use of insulting and provocative languages should be eschewed by preachers in their proselytization activities. The Prophet (PBUH) said, “Let whosoever believes in Allah and the Last Day speak good or remain silent…” The journey on the path of unity begins from the tongue. The more united members of the Ummah are, the stronger they stand; the hunger their collective progress and the development of the Ummah.

We further discourage the politicisation of religion in the country by both politicians and religious leaders in the country alike. Political and religious leaders in the country should actively avoid unguarded utterances by themselves or supporters and followers. The Prophet (PBUH) said, “Do not envy one another; … do not hate one another. … A Muslim is a brother to another. He does not oppress him, nor does he forsake him nor deceive him nor despise him…”

While we call on Muslims to remain the prophet’s true heirs in their practice of Islam, we urge them to use this occasion to pray for leaders in the country. Everyone is a beneficiary when leaders succeed.

Daily Trust wishes all a Happy Maulid celebration!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...