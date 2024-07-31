✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
International
SPONSOR AD

Haniyeh killing takes war to ‘new levels’ – Hamas

Hamas’s armed wing said Wednesday that the killing of its political leader Ismail Haniyeh takes the war with Israel to a “new levels,” warning of…

img 20240731 wa0007
Ismail Haniyeh

Hamas’s armed wing said Wednesday that the killing of its political leader Ismail Haniyeh takes the war with Israel to a “new levels,” warning of repercussions for the entire region.

“The criminal assassination of leader Haniyeh in the heart of the Iranian capital is a watershed and dangerous event that takes the war to new levels and will have enormous consequences for the entire region,” the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, whose fighters are engaged in fierce battles with Israeli troops in Gaza, said in a statement.

The Hamas’s top political leader was killed in Iran.

In a statement, the Palestinian group said Haniyeh, who lived in exile, was killed after a “treacherous Zionist” attack on his residence.

The assassination is a “cowardly act that will not go unpunished”, Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV cited senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk as saying.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also confirmed Haniyeh’s death, hours after he attended a swearing-in ceremony for the country’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani was quoted to have said: “Haniyeh’s martyrdom in Tehran will strengthen the deep and unbreakable bond between Tehran, Palestine, and the resistance,”

It was the second high-profile assassination to be attributed to Israel in a matter of hours, after a strike in Beirut killed a senior Hezbollah commander, heightening fears that the region was sliding towards a full-blown war.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories