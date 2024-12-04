hanger charity event flags off 2024 jos polo tournament

As preparations for the 2024/2025 Jos international polo tournament gets underway, it has been confirmed that a charity event would flag off the campaigns for honours during the polo festival that is reputed as one of the biggest sporting festivals in the country.

Secretary Jos Polo Club, Hassan Gashash who disclosed this stated the event would be hosted by the Jos Polo Club in conjunction with a non-governmental charity organization, Hands of Help for the Nigerian Grassroots Economic Regeneration (the HANGER Project) on Christmas day December 25, as one of the major events that would herald the polo tournament this year.

A spokesperson of the HANGER Project, Alison Allanso also confirmed that the event will be an all day of activities at the premises of the polo club, to put smile on the faces of the less privilege, orphans, Disabled persons, widows and the internally displaced persons from Jos and its environs in Plateau State.

“We have been on this project for the past years and this year we are hoping to reach out to about four hundred Nigerians or more, mostly children and women whose livelihoods have been badly affected by the current hardship in the country.”

“We thank all the donors for their support so far and also appeal to other well meaning corporate organizations and individuals to come to the aid of the less privileged by donating to the project that would lift these unfortunate members of the society and give them hope during this festive period,” she pleaded.