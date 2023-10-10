✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Hamilton accepts blame for Qatar crash with Russell

Lewis Hamilton accepted the blame for a collision with Mercedes team-mate George Russell at the start of the Qatar Grand Prix. Hamilton, who was trying…

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton accepted the blame for a collision with Mercedes team-mate George Russell at the start of the Qatar Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who was trying to overtake Russell and race leader Max Verstappen around the outside.

Hamilton, writing on social media, added: “I take full responsibility.”

The seven-time champion appeared to miscalculate as he turned into the corner that Russell could not move further to the inside because Verstappen’s car was next to his.

Hamilton’s right rear wheel tagged Russell’s left front and both spun off the track. Hamilton retired on the spot but Russell was able to continue and he fought back from last at the end of the first lap to finish fourth.

 

