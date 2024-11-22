Hamdiyya Sidi apologises to Sokoto govt over inciting comments

A resident of Sokoto, Hamdiyya Sidi, who is being prosecuted by the police over alleged inciting statements, has apologised to the Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu.

In a video clip on social media platforms, Miss Sidi said “I am the lady who made a recent video, where I made some insinuations against the governor regarding security and internally displaced people in Sokoto State.

“As a woman, a Muslim, and an indigene of Sokoto State, there are statements I made against the governor, his wife, and family in that video that I deeply regret. As a lady and a Muslim, also considering my age, I think I shouldn’t have made all those harsh and unpalatable statements. I am very sorry, and I beg for forgiveness.

“I also wish to retract the statement I made where I advised all the internally displaced people that have no homes to forcefully invade and occupy the government house. I am very sorry for trying to instigate such a disorder. Nobody has the right to invade the government house.

“I sincerely regret making such statements, and I wholeheartedly retract them. I wish to tender my apologies to the governor, his team, and whoever I offended with my unprovoked outburst.

“I wish to also use this opportunity to debunk the rumours that I am organising women to form a terrorist group. There is no such thing, therefore, such rumours should be ignored,” she said.

Her arrest and subsequent prosecution had generated criticisms from Amnesty International and some women groups, even as some of the internally displaced persons have accused her of alleged deceit.