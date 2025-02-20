Hamas to free all hostages at once in Gaza truce phase two

Hamas signalled on Wednesday that it was willing to free all remaining hostages held in Gaza in a single swap during the next phase of the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

Israel and Hamas are currently in the process of implementing phase one of the fragile Gaza truce, which has held since taking effect on January 19 despite accusations of violations on both sides.

Israel’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that talks would begin this week on the second phase, which is expected to lay out a more permanent end to the war.

“We have informed the mediators that Hamas is ready to release all hostages in one batch during the second phase of the agreement, rather than in stages, as in the current first phase,” senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu said.

He did not clarify how many hostages were currently being held by Hamas or other militant groups.

Nunu said this step was meant “to confirm our seriousness and complete readiness to move forward in resolving this issue, as well as to continue steps towards cementing the ceasefire and achieving a sustainable truce”.

Under the ceasefire’s first phase, 19 Israeli hostages have been released by militants so far in exchange for more than 1,100 Palestinian prisoners freed from Israeli jails in a series of Red Cross-mediated swaps.

Wednesday’s offer came after Israel and Hamas announced a deal for the return of all six remaining living hostages eligible for release under phase one in a single swap this weekend.

After the completion of the first phase, 58 hostages will remain in Gaza.

Hamas also agreed on Tuesday to return the bodies of eight dead hostages in two groups this week and next, including the remains of Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Kfir and Ariel.