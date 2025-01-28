Hamas rejects Trump’s relocation proposal for Palestinians

Hamas has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan.

In a press statement on Monday, Hamas described the plan as an “aggressive scheme” aimed at displacing Palestinians and undermining their national cause.

Hamas said that the Palestinian people, who have endured genocide and forced displacement by the Israeli occupation, particularly in northern Gaza, remain committed to their land and historical rights.

“The Palestinians would not accept any plan that seek to uproot or displace them,” Hamas said.

Hamas also called on the U.S. administration to cease its support for Israeli policies that infringe on Palestinian rights.

Hamas appealed to Arab and Islamic nations, especially Egypt and Jordan, to reaffirm their opposition to the displacement of Palestinians and support their resilience.

“They should support by assisting in rebuilding Gaza and strengthening their presence on their land.” (Xinhua/NAN)