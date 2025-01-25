Hamas names four female Israeli captives to be released in latest ceasefire swap

Hamas has provided Israel with the names of the four hostages scheduled to be released on Saturday in return for dozens of Palestinian prisoners, in the second exchange since the ceasefire in the Gaza war began.

Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev, Liri Albag, and Naama Levy are to be freed, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum confirmed on Friday.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the four women are all soldiers who have been held in the Gaza Strip since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

SPONSOR AD

“An entire nation has fought for them and anxiously awaits their longed-for return to their families’ embrace,” the forum said in a statement.

Going by the ceasefire agreement, Hamas must inform Israel 24 hours in advance of the names of the hostages who are to be released.

Israel said Hamas had not adhered to the ceasefire agreement because a civilian woman held in captivity should be next in line for release, ahead of the female soldiers, Israeli media reported.

The reports said the civilian woman is being held by the militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and has not yet been handed over to Hamas.

Nonetheless, Netanyahu has decided not to let this violation get in the way of the exchange, the Times of Israel reported.

Last weekend, Hamas was late to provide the list of the first three hostages to be released, delaying the start of the ceasefire by a few hours.

In exchange for the three Israeli citizens, Israel released 90 Palestinians from prison.

A three-stage ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas was brokered in mid-January after months-long efforts by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar to mediate between the warring parties.

The first stage of the ceasefire agreement foresees the release of 33 Israeli hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 1,904 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons, while the Israeli military is to withdraw from densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip. (dpa/NAN)