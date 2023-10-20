Hamas-Israel war: American governor approves security funding for mosques

The Governor of California in the United States, Gavin Newsom, has approved millions of dollars in state funding to boost security at synagogues, mosques, and…

The Governor of California in the United States, Gavin Newsom, has approved millions of dollars in state funding to boost security at synagogues, mosques, and other places of worship amid fears that the Hamas-Israel war in the Middle East could cause violence in the states.

“California is authorizing the immediate deployment of funds to increase security and police presence at places of worship across the state,” Newsom said in a statement. “No matter how and where one prays, every Californian deserves to be safe.”

Ten million dollars of the funding will be used for police officers posted at religious institutions and will be reimbursed based on time incurred.

Another portion of the funding, $20 million, will go to the California State Nonprofit Security Grant Programme. This additional funding with double the initiatives budget for this fiscal year. The grant programme allows state nonprofits to apply for grant funds that can be used to increase security measures, like cameras and alarms.

Democratic California Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, who authored the legislation that led to the establishment of the grant programme, told The Los Angeles Times that this is an example of why this programme was necessary.

Nonprofits and other religious organizations have until October 27 to apply for grant funding. (The Messenger)

