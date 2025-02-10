Hajj: NAHCON, state pilgrims’ agencies disagree over contract termination with Saudi service provider

The Forum of Chief Executive Officers of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies, and Commissions has raised concerns that Nigerians might be unable to participate in the 2025 Hajj due to the alleged cancellation of a contract between the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and a Saudi service provider.
NAHCON had signed an agreement on January 17 with Mashariq Al-Dhahabiah, a Saudi company responsible for the feeding and accommodation of Nigerian pilgrims in the holy land.
However, the forum’s secretary, Abubakar Salihu, warned that the contract’s cancellation by NAHCON could prevent Nigerian pilgrims from obtaining visas for the 2025 Hajj.
When asked about the matter, NAHCON dismissed the allegation, describing it as a speculation.
- Zakat fund mismanaged in Nigeria – Imam Adeyemi
- FG to establish traditional medicine database, research farms
The commission’s chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, through NAHCON’s spokesperson, Muhammed Ahmed Musa, stated, “People are speculating about what we went to Saudi Arabia to do, but once the process is completed, we will brief the media.”
Salihu, speaking to journalists, insisted that if Nigerian pilgrims miss the 2025 Hajj, NAHCON should be held accountable.
He expressed disappointment that after a rigorous selection process and signing the Masha’ir contract with Mashariq Al-Dhahabiah, the NAHCON chairman allegedly cancelled the contract via an electronic portal.
Meanwhile, the Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a faith-based civil society organisation, has urged both NAHCON and the states to resolve their differences to ensure a smooth 2025 Hajj operation.
In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Mohammed, IHR emphasised that unresolved disputes between NAHCON and the state pilgrims’ boards over the choice of a service provider could jeopardise hajj arrangements.
