Hajj: NAHCON proposes May 6 for inaugural airlift

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has proposed May 6th for the inaugural airlift of Nigerian pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj.

Speaking at the signing of agreement with selected airlines to participate in the Hajj operations, on Monday in Abuja, NAHCON’s Commissioner for Operations, Inspectorate and License, Prince Anofi Elegushi, said this is to prepare the airlines for premium service for Nigerian pilgrims during the airlift operations.

It would be recalled that the commission had announced Max Air, Air Peace, UMZA Airline and FlyNas as the selected airlines to airlift the 52,000 pilgrims under the state allocation.

Speaking during the event, Elegushi urged the airlines to ensure no hiccup in the exercise.

He added that this year’s operations would see payment made promptly but will be in naira for Nigerian carriers and Saudi riyal for the sole Saudi carrier.

“We are trying to do away with the dollar component. What we want to do is to pay in the local currency of all the airlines. And the payment will be made according to the current rate per dollar during the instalment payment period.”

“So, as the chairman promised earlier, that payment will be made promptly. The tenure of you waiting endlessly for you to get your payment is over.

“Also, the percentage of payment that will be made will be enough for you to finish the operation and after the operation, a little reconciliation, and then the balance will be paid immediately as we too are much more concerned about, you know, sudden increments in the dollar rates. So that’s why we’ll make all the payment very snappy within the period.”

Speaking earlier, NAHCON’s Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Usman Saleh, said the airlift of pilgrims is one of the most significant aspects of the Hajj operation.

“It requires absolute professionalism, efficiency and dedication. This process is not just about transportation; it is about fulfilling a spiritual obligation with dignity, safety and comfort.”

He said the airlines engaged have undergone a thorough selection process based on merit, reliability and proven capacity.

“NAHCON was careful in ensuring that only the most competent, well-equipped and passenger-friendly airlines are entrusted with this noble task.

“Your experience and track record in handling large-scale operations, especially Hajj-related services, have given us confidence in your ability to deliver a smooth Hajj airlift.”

He reminded them that pilgrims’ comfort, safety and convenience remain paramount from pre-boarding services to in-flight experience and post-arrival logistics, adding that” We expect nothing short of excellence.”