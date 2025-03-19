Hajj: Kaduna seeks NAMA’s support amid airport challenges

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has appealed to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) for continued support in ensuring smooth Hajj operations in 2025.

A delegation, led by the Administrative Secretary, Malam Baba Mohammed Rufa’i, visited NAMA officials at the Hassan Usman Katsina International Airport in Kaduna.

The Executive Chairman, Malam Salihu Abubakar, commended NAMA’s role in past Hajj airlifts and urged similar cooperation to avoid logistical issues.

In response, Air Traffic Manager, Alhaji Abdulmajid Mohammed, reaffirmed NAMA’s commitment but highlighted ongoing airport challenges, including an incomplete control tower and frequent power outages that limit operational hours.

Despite the challenges, he assured that measures are in place to facilitate a smooth pilgrimage for Kaduna pilgrims.