Hajj: Kaduna seeks NAMA’s support amid airport challenges

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has appealed to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) for continued support in ensuring smooth Hajj operations in 2025.
A delegation, led by the Administrative Secretary, Malam Baba Mohammed Rufa’i, visited NAMA officials at the Hassan Usman Katsina International Airport in Kaduna.
The Executive Chairman, Malam Salihu Abubakar, commended NAMA’s role in past Hajj airlifts and urged similar cooperation to avoid logistical issues.
In response, Air Traffic Manager, Alhaji Abdulmajid Mohammed, reaffirmed NAMA’s commitment but highlighted ongoing airport challenges, including an incomplete control tower and frequent power outages that limit operational hours.
Despite the challenges, he assured that measures are in place to facilitate a smooth pilgrimage for Kaduna pilgrims.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.