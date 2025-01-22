Hajj: FCT releases final fare, insists on January 30 deadline

The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has released the approved Hajj fare for this year’s Hajj amounting to N8,457,685.59 per seat.

A statement from the spokesman of the board, Muhammad Lawal Aliyu, advised intending pilgrims who have made deposits to balance their payments before Thursday, January 30, to be part of the religious exercise.

The PRO also said that prospective intending pilgrims can also make full payment before the deadline to book their seats for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

He also explained that all payments to the board must be made via bank draft, as no cash transaction would be entertained.

He said all payments for the Hajj exercise are to be concluded before the deadline to enable the board to compile the actual list of intending pilgrims for the exercise this year and to remit the funds to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

He stated that the board had initiated negotiations with service providers in Saudi Arabia for the provision of feeding and befitting accommodation in Makkah during the Hajj this year.