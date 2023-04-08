Hajj fare: Kano Pilgrims Board sets April 21 deadline

From Lubabatu I. Garba, Kano The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, (KSPWB) has called on intending pilgrims who deposited part of the 2023 Hajj fare…

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, (KSPWB) has called on intending pilgrims who deposited part of the 2023 Hajj fare to complete the payment latest by April 21.

Daily Trust reports that the Kano pilgrims board recently urged the intending pilgrims to top up their Hajj fare deposit to N2.5 million pending the announcement of the tentative price by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

On Friday, NAHCON announced that pilgrims flying from Adamawa and Borno would pay N2,800,000, while those flying from other northern states would pay N2,919,000.00.

The NAHCON Chairman, Bar. Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, who announced the rates, also said the southern part of the country has six different costs for hajj, saying that pilgrims from Edo state will pay N2,968,000.00, as those from Ekiti and Ondo will pay N2,880,000.000.

Briefing journalists on Saturday, the Executive Secretary of the board in Kano, Alhaji Mohammad Abba Dambatta, urged intending pilgrims to pay the balance before April 21, 2023.

Dambatta noted that collection of the Hajj fare would end soon.

He said prospective pilgrims would pay the over N2.9 million Hajj fare because of the rise in dollar exchange rate and the increase in tax revenue from Saudi Arabia and airlines.

He said screening of prospective pilgrims would commence after April 21, when the fare would have closed across the 44 local government areas of the state.