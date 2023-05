The Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has warned intending pilgrims in the state against traveling with drugs and other contrabands to Makkah for the…

The board’s Executive Secretary, Barr. Iduoze Muhammed, gave the warning yesterday in Benin during the sensitisation of the state’s intending pilgrims on the dos and don’ts of the hajj.