Hajj: Edo vaccinates intending pilgrims

The Edo State Chairman of the Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheik Ibrahim Oyarkhua, said all intending pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj in the state have been vaccinated.

Sheik Oyarekhua disclosed this Sunday in Benin, the state capital while addressing journalists regarding the state’s preparations for the Hajj operation.

He said the pilgrims would be airlifted to Saudi Arabia before the end of the week.

“We are scheduled to depart for Hajj on or before the end of the week. All 300 intending pilgrims in the state have received their vaccines, and their yellow cards and visas are ready,” he stated.

Sheik Oyarekhua urged the intending pilgrims to represent the state effectively while in the holy land and to cooperate with the board officials by addressing any concerns they may have directly to the board.

Regarding arrangements for the pilgrims’ stay in Saudi Arabia, Sheik Oyarekhua said accommodations, meals, transportation, and security have all been finalised.

“Before their departure, we will conduct further sensitisation on the dos and don’ts in the holy land. Additionally, Governor Godwin Obaseki will meet with them to offer advice and bid them farewell,” he added.