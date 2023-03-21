Hajj: 335 intending pilgrims make payment in Edo

The chairman, Edo State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Ibrahim Oyarekhua, has disclosed that 335 intending pilgrims have made payment to perform this year’s pilgrimage to…

The chairman, Edo State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Ibrahim Oyarekhua, has disclosed that 335 intending pilgrims have made payment to perform this year’s pilgrimage to Makkah, Saudi Arabia for the Hajj.

Sheikh Ibrahim disclosed this in an interview with City & Crime on the board’s preparedness for the exercise.

A total of “274 slots have been allocated to Edo State by the National Haji Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) but at the moment 335 have already made payment for this year’s hajj,” he said.

He said the number of intending pilgrims that have made payment exceeded the slots given to the state by 61.