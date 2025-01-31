Hajj 2025: Low turnout as fare payment deadline ends today

Nigeria may not fully utilise the hajj seats allocated it by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2025 hajj pilgrimage due to low turnout as the payment deadline lapses today.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) set the payment deadline for January 31, and reports indicate that there will likely be a repeat of last year’s situation where only 51,447 pilgrims paid, despite Nigeria receiving 95,000 slots.

The same number of slots have been allocated for 2025, but officials attribute the low turnout to the high hajj fares and short payment window.

This year’s hajj fare ranges between N8.3m and N8.7m for pilgrims travelling with state welfare boards. Those booking with private tour operators face even higher fares.

The early payment deadline was set by Saudi Arabia’s new policy, which requires all participating countries to finalise agreements four months before the start of the hajj to allow for better logistics planning.

While the payment deadline was extended last year due to low turnout, it remains unclear if that will happen this year.

FCT

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the territory’s Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board said only 700 intending pilgrims had completed payments by the deadline.

The board was allocated 4,148 seats, with 40% (1,659) reserved for the Jaiz Bank hajj scheme. The remaining 60% (2,489) were for general pilgrims, but as of January 30, only 700 had paid.

Muhammad Lawal Aliyu, the board’s spokesman, said while people are still rushing to make payments, the final count will be determined after the deadline.

States

In Kano State, which was allocated 4,356 seats, 2,100 intending pilgrims had completed their payments by January 30. The state government set February 3 as the payment deadline.

Sokoto State has 5,216 seats allocation, but officials are still compiling payment data from local governments and expect to finalize the list by February 2.

In Kaduna, over 6,000 seats have been allocated, and registration continues at 24 centres across the state. Officials could not confirm the exact number of registered pilgrims as of January 30, but they are hopeful that many will pay before the February 5 deadline.

In Kwara, the Pilgrims Welfare Board confirmed that over 1,000 pilgrims had made payments, with 4,365 seats allocated. The figure is expected to rise before the payment deadline.

Gombe had 1,480 seats allocated, but only 500 pilgrims had paid by January 30. The state is still encouraging more pilgrims to complete payments before the February 2025 deadline.

In Lagos, 500 pilgrims had completed their registration, but less than 50% of the 2,000 allocated seats have been filled as of January 30.

Officials cited the high cost of the hajj as a barrier, noting that many pilgrims were struggling to pay due to the economic situation in the country.

Alhaji Abdulfatah Abdulmojeed, a stakeholder in hajj operations, urged states to remit the funds for pilgrims who have paid to NAHCON to avoid delays in the preparation for the pilgrimage.

He also emphasised the importance of the Hajj Savings Scheme, similar to those in countries like Indonesia and Malaysia, to help Nigerian pilgrims manage the high costs.

He noted that the current economic situation may prevent Nigeria from filling all 95,000 hajj slots.

Efforts to reach NAHCON’s spokesman, Muhammad Ahmed, were unsuccessful. His phone number wasn’t reachable, and he also didn’t respond to text messages.

However, an internal source indicated that the commission might not extend the deadline due to the agreements already made with service providers for the 2025 Hajj.

He said early payments are crucial to securing accommodation and other logistics for Nigerian pilgrims.

