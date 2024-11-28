Hajj 2023: NAHCON refunds states, tour operators N5.3bn for poor services

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has stated that N4.47bn has been refunded to States’ Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Armed Forces for services not rendered properly by the Saudi Authorities during the 2023 Hajj exercise.

A statement by the commission added that N917.14m was also refunded to 192 accredited Tour Companies that participated in the 2023 Hajj.

The statement said the refund was for onward disbursement to their respective pilgrims, while the remaining participating companies would also be refunded after due reconciliation.

“This refund underscores NAHCON’s commitment, under the leadership of its Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, to uphold transparency and accountability in the management of Hajj operations,” it stated.

It advised all Nigerians who participated in the 2023 hajj exercise to contact their respective State Pilgrims’ Welfare Agencies, Boards and Commissions or tour operators to claim their refunds as each pilgrim is entitled to receive a refund of N61,080.00.

It also urged all 2025 Hajj intending pilgrims to promptly deposit their 2025 Hajj fares with their respective state pilgrims board to ensure the timely transmission of funds to NAHCON, thereby facilitating early arrangements of the 2025 Hajj in strict compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“In the interest of transparency and due process, NAHCON calls upon the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other relevant security agencies to closely monitor the refund process.

“This collaboration aims to ensure that all refunds are appropriately disbursed and reached the intended beneficiaries without any discrepancy,” the statement said.