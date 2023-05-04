Hajj 2023: Max Air to airlift Kano pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has assigned Max Air as the airline to airlift the 5,917 intending pilgrims of Kano State to…

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has assigned Max Air as the airline to airlift the 5,917 intending pilgrims of Kano State to Saudi Arabia during this year’s Hajj exercise.

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Muhammad Abba Dambatta, disclosed this at a press conference held in Kano.

He said the airline was efficient with three aircrafts, which had the capacity to airlift more than 1,000 pilgrims each.

Daily Trust recalled that the decision of NAHCON to assign Azman Air to airlift the pilgrims of the state last year was greeted by huge criticism by the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board and the state government.

Max Air has been airlifting the state’s pilgrims to Hajj for a long time until last year when the then new leadership of NAHCON assigned Azman Air, a decision that was resisted by the state.

Similarly, Dambatta also announced that the board had closed fresh Hajj registration in accordance with NAHCON’s directive.

According to him, the state’s pilgrims had exhausted almost 6,000 slots allocated to it by the Hajj commission, adding that 4,900 intending pilgrims had completed payment of their Hajj fare, while others, who deposited N2.5 million each, will pay the remaining in the next couple of days.

The Executive Secretary also disclosed that the board was fully ready for this year’s Hajj, saying “We have completed all preparations, ranging from accommodations, feeding, transportation from Jeddah to Makkah and Makkah to Madina.

“We are ready for the airlift. We have made a good arrangement that justifies the fee paid by our intending pilgrims. Our intending pilgrims will live a good life in Saudi Arabia,” Dambatta assured.