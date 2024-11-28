Hajara Ahmad wins BBC Hausa 2024 storytelling competition

Hajara Ahmad Hussain has emerged as the winner of the BBC Hausa Service 2024 storytelling competition.

The mother of five children triumphed with her story titled ‘Amon Yanci’, which tells the story of a young woman named Aminatu who is struggling in life.

Hajara was awarded a prize of N1,000,000 and a certificate of recognition.

During the awards ceremony held at the Abuja Continental Hotel on Wednesday, Amra Awwal Mashi and Zainab Muhammad Chubado were also honoured.

Amra took second place with her story ‘Kura a Rumbu’, receiving N750,000 and a certificate of recognition. Zainab Chubado, who authored ‘Tsalle Daya’, took third place, receiving N500,000 and a certificate of recognition.

The ‘Hikayata’ competition is a short story contest that provides an opportunity for women writers, both professionals and amateurs, to showcase their skills and have their stories read in the Hausa language by BBC media audiences.

BBC Hausa received about 450 stories from various writers. After reviewing the entries, 400 stories were submitted to the first-round judges, all of whom are university professors and experts in the Hausa language.