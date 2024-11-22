HAITI: UN mulls peacekeeping force as gangs ramp up warfare

Diplomats at the United Nations Security Council have voiced broad support for converting a security mission helping Haitian police fight escalating gang warfare into a formal UN peacekeeping mission.

Haiti’s security crisis dramatically escalated this month as gangs shot at commercial planes.

Leaders of the Caribbean nation have repeatedly requested that a long-delayed and under-resourced Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission that was partially deployed in June be converted into a peacekeeping mission to shore up funding.

The proposal was circulated in a draft resolution by the United States and Ecuador in early September, but dropped from a final resolution renewing the MSS mandate amid opposition from Russia and China – both veto powers.

While all other representatives at the meeting voiced support or openness to converting the MSS, a lengthy process that would require a report of recommendations from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Russia and China remained opposed.