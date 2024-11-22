✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
International

HAITI: UN mulls peacekeeping force as gangs ramp up warfare

download (7)
download (7)
    By .

Diplomats at the United Nations Security Council have voiced broad support for converting a security mission helping Haitian police fight escalating gang warfare into a formal UN peacekeeping mission.

Haiti’s security crisis dramatically escalated this month as gangs shot at commercial planes.

Leaders of the Caribbean nation have repeatedly requested that a long-delayed and under-resourced Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission that was partially deployed in June be converted into a peacekeeping mission to shore up funding.

SPONSOR AD

The proposal was circulated in a draft resolution by the United States and Ecuador in early September, but dropped from a final resolution renewing the MSS mandate amid opposition from Russia and China – both veto powers.

While all other representatives at the meeting voiced support or openness to converting the MSS, a lengthy process that would require a report of recommendations from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Russia and China remained opposed.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories